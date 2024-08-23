T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,317,781 shares of company stock valued at $408,231,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $196.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.04. The company has a market cap of $230.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $198.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

