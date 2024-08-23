T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 377,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 274,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,978,000.

TCHP stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $609.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

