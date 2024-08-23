T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.47% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLR. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,453,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $52.20.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

