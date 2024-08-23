Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average of $150.83.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

