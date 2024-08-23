Talbot Financial LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Talbot Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.6% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,453,840. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $176.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

