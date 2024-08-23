Tami Rosen Sells 8,025 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Tami Rosen sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $117,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,539.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of PGY stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $872.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 781.6% during the fourth quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 220,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 195,406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
