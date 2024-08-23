Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 226,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 681,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Specifically, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,562,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,321,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,351,475 shares in the company, valued at $169,870,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

