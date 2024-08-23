Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Target were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after buying an additional 470,647 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.36.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

