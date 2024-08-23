Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Truist Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.52.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $156.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,652,000 after acquiring an additional 279,656 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

