Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $188.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.52.

Get Target alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $156.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.45. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $759,810,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.