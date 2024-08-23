Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.45. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Target by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,652,000 after buying an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.