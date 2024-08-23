Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Shares Down 3.5%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 167.50 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.18). Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.70) price target on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Taseko Mines Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.47. The company has a market cap of £491.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,675.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

