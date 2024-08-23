Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Insider David Hearn Acquires 15,500 Shares

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider David Hearn bought 15,500 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £101,525 ($131,919.18).

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 661.50 ($8.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,503.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 635.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 636.12. Tate & Lyle plc has a 12 month low of GBX 587 ($7.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 731.50 ($9.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.17) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

