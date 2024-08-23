Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $418.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 888.18% and a negative return on equity of 168.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 430,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

