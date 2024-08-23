TD Cowen Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $160.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.53.

NYSE A opened at $140.22 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average of $138.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,348,471,000 after buying an additional 4,605,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,956,000 after buying an additional 1,042,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

