TD Cowen Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $125.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.76.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.