TD Cowen Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.52.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $156.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.45. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

