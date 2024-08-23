Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

TECX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

TECX opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $772.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60. Tectonic Therapeutic has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

