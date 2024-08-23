Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $82,700,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,462,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $417.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.