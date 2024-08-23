Telsey Advisory Group Raises Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $70.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,539,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,543,000 after purchasing an additional 40,457 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter worth approximately $61,972,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

