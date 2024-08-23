Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Target in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TGT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

TGT stock opened at $156.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

