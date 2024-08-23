TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TELUS by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 126,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,217,000 after buying an additional 1,044,988 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

