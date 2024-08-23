Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.71

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.71 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.14). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.12), with a volume of 1,640,247 shares trading hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.42. The company has a current ratio of 36.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,159.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

In related news, insider Magdalene Miller purchased 13,000 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,540 ($26,689.19). Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

