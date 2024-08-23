Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $162.71

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.71 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.14). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.12), with a volume of 1,640,247 shares trading hands.
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.42. The company has a current ratio of 36.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,159.17 and a beta of 0.64.
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,571.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust
About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.
