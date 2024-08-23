Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day moving average is $123.96. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $989,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

