Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 7,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.93 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Tetragon Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,875.82%.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

