Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Critical Contrast

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.79 billion 1.66 $189.14 million $3.30 19.50 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $768.13 million 2.86 $104.03 million $1.40 18.49

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 8.08% 6.05% 0.59% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 14.84% 5.58% 0.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 4 7 2 0 1.85 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 3 2 0 2.40

Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $65.19, indicating a potential upside of 1.32%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services. It also provides deposit accounts, analyzed accounts, commercial card, SBA and business loans, packaged solutions, and merchant services; liquidity and investments, working capital, international trade and payment, and treasury and credit products; and commercial real estate, homebuilder and community, and mortgage finance. In addition, the company offers payables and receivables management; online and mobile banking; term loans and lines of credit, equipment finance and lease, acquisition finance, and asset-based lending; private wealth advisory solutions; and checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, and certificates of deposit, as well as ETF and funds management services. Further, it provides financial institution money market accounts and loan syndication products; commercial loans for financing for working capital, organic growth, and acquisitions; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending services; treasury management, trust, and advisory and escrow services; and letters of credit. The company operates in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes. It also provides wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions, as well as brokerage and annuity services. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

