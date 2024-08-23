Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Textron worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,116,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,809,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Textron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,053,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

TXT stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

