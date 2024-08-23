TF1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.09

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

TF1 Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

TF1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TF1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TF1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.