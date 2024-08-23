The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 85.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of AES by 10.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 316,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AES by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in AES by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 135,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.08.

AES last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. AES's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

