The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 71,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

