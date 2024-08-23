The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Lisa Chang Sells 40,334 Shares

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2024

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 6th, Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KO opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.