The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Lisa Chang Sells 40,334 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KO opened at $69.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

