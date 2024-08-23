The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

