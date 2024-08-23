The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.41. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

