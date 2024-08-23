The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) to Neutral

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $86.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. BILL has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $163,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BILL by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

