The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SJM opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $147.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.