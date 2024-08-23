The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Mosaic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $107,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,544 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

