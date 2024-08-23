The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock Price Up 18.2%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.60. 23,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 18,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The OLB Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.
The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 110.49% and a negative return on equity of 140.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group
The OLB Group Company Profile
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
