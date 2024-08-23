The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock Price Up 18.2%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.60. 23,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 18,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 110.49% and a negative return on equity of 140.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group

The OLB Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OLB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.33% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.