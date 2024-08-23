The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Timken by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $82.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

