The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.76.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $119.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average is $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.