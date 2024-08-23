The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.739 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

