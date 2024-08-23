The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 2.1 %

TD opened at C$79.59 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.67 and a 52 week high of C$86.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.72. The firm has a market cap of C$140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.