The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

WMB opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

