TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 3.9 %

TXMD stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

About TherapeuticsMD

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

