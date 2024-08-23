TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 3.9 %
TXMD stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
