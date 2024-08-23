Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.72. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 116,461 shares.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The stock has a market cap of C$79.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The company had revenue of C$30.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0413124 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.