Thomas A. Caneris Sells 9,748 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $142,028.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LSI Industries Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.
LSI Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
