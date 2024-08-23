Thomas A. Caneris Sells 9,748 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $142,028.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LSI Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYTS

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.