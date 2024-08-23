Thomas W. Hofmann Sells 617 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.92, for a total transaction of $225,772.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance
NYSE:WST opened at $300.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
