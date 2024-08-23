Thomas W. Hofmann Sells 617 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.92, for a total transaction of $225,772.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $300.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business's revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

About West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,280,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

