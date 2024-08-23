Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $220.59

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$220.59 and traded as high as C$226.99. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$225.70, with a volume of 351,565 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$189.63.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.1 %

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$225.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$220.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total transaction of C$62,156.22. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total value of C$62,156.22. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196 shares in the company, valued at C$33,606.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,497 shares of company stock valued at $246,818. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

