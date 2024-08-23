Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Shares Down 9.2%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Trading Down 9.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

