Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$1.95. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares.
Titanium Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$215.61 million and a P/E ratio of -61.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90.
About Titanium
Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
