TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TJX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of TJX opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

